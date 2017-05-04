Women Dressed in 'Handmaid's Tale' Garb Protest at Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Eleven women dressed in costumes from the television show "The Handmaid's Tale" are drawing attention in the Missouri Capitol as they protest a proposal aimed at limiting abortion funding.

The women on Wednesday walked through the Statehouse in red capes and white bonnets like those worn in the show.

The series is based on a Margaret Atwood novel about a totalitarian society in which human rights are trampled and women are treated as property.

One protester carried a sign that said "'The Handmaid's Tale' is not an instruction manual."

The budget proposal in the Republican-controlled Missouri Legislature would end funding for health care centers that provide abortions or refer women elsewhere to receive abortions not necessary to save mothers' lives.

Lawmakers have until Friday to pass a budget.