Walk Marks 10-Year Disappearance of Belton Teen

Walkers have turned out to mark the 10-year anniversary of a teen's disappearance as her family waits to learn the identity of a skull found last month in rural western Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that the Sunday walk in Belon for Kara Kopetsky drew at least 100 people. Kopestsky was 17 on May 4, 2007, when she vanished from Belton High School. Her family was notified last month after two sets of human remains were found in Cass County.

One set was identified as those of Jessica Runions, of Raymore, Missouri. She was last seen leaving a gathering with Kylr Yust, who was later charged with burning Runions' vehicle. A judge entered a not guilty plea on his behalf.

Yust also has been questioned in Kopetsky's disappearance.