JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Visitors to the Missouri Capitol will have to pass through metal detectors under new security procedures being implemented by incoming Gov. Eric Greitens' administration.

An advisory Yesterday from the Capitol Police says the metal detectors will become operational next Tuesday - the day after Greitens takes office.

Records obtained by The Associated Press show the state agreed to a contract with Rapiscan Systems Inc. of California to provide two metal detector systems at a cost of about $76,000 each. The devices will be at the west and south entrances for visitors.

The contract indicates that a third metal detector system could be delivered later.

State employees who work in the Capitol will be able to enter through other doors that will be locked to the general public.