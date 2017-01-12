Virgin Mobile to Hire 100 for KC Headquarters

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Virgin Mobile says it plans to open its permanent U.S. headquarters in downtown Kansas City and hire up to 100 people. The communications company currently is in a temporary office in the same downtown building and has been renovating a new floor for its headquarters. It expects to move to the new offices at the end of the summer. The state of Missouri granted Virgin Mobile up to $1.87 million in incentives if the company creates 84 jobs during the next five years. Virgin Mobile is affiliated with Sprint Corp., which is based in Overland Park, Kansas. The company's decision to expand into Missouri is part of a plan to relaunch the brand under Sprint.