Victim's Family Buys Plane Tickets for Death Row Inmate's Daughter

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Family members of a man whose death was caused by Arkansas death row inmate Kenneth Williams say they forgive him, and they bought plane tickets so the condemned man's daughter and granddaughter could visit before his scheduled execution Thursday.

Kayla Greenwood, is the daughter of Michael Greenwood, who was killed in a 1999 traffic wreck with Williams after he had escaped from prison. Williams faces execution Thursday for killing Cecil Bore while on the run.

Kayla Greenwood tells the Springfield News-Leader that she learned a few days ago that Williams has a 21-year-old daughter whom he hasn't seen for 17 years and a 3-year-old granddaughter he's never met. Greenwood says her mother bought plane tickets for Williams' daughter and granddaughter so they could see Williams Wednesday before his execution.