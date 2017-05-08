Vicksburg Memorial to Missouri Soldier to be Rededicated After Repairs

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A monument to Missouri's Civil War troops is being rededicated this month at the Vicksburg National Military Park after undergoing $380,000 repair job to fix broken bronze work and cracks in the granite.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that the ceremony is planned for May 27. The event comes just months before the 100th anniversary of the monument's October 1917 unveiling.

When it was dedicated, the Missouri memorial was the only monument on a Civil War battlefield dedicated to men from both sides. Two large bronze reliefs portray Confederate and Union soldiers, locked in battle.

The Mississippi military park where it's located commemorates the 47-day Siege of Vicksburg in 1863, a decisive victory for Union Maj. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant. The park obtained federal funds for the repairs.