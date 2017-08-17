Van Strikes Crowd In Barcelona; Multiple Injured, At Least 2 Dead, Police Say

A van has struck and injured multiple people on a popular pedestrian street in Barcelona, Spain, and the driver has fled from the scene, according to authorities and local media. Police have confirmed there were fatalities.

Dozens of people were reportedly hit when the white van mounted a sidewalk at Placa Catalunya, Reuters reports. Nearby metro stops, shops and restaurants have closed down.

On Twitter, the Catalan police force described the incident as a "massive trampling ... by a person with a van," with multiple injuries.

The search for the driver is currently underway, police say, urging everyone in Barcelona to avoid the area and "remain calm."

El Pais, which earlier reported that authorities were unsure if the event was terrorism, now reports police are treating the crash as an act of terror. Spanish authorities have not directly confirmed that.

Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said on Twitter he's in contact with authorities and that his priority is "tending to the wounded in Las Ramblas and facilitating the work of security forces."

Placa Catalunya is a large public square in Barcelona's city center, popular as a tourist attraction and well-visited as a transit hub. Las Ramblas boulevard, which includes a famous pedestrian path, terminates in the plaza.

Authorities have advised the public to avoid both the square and the boulevard (also called La Rambla). Anyone in the region should stay where they are, officials say, and communicate via social media instead of telephone to avoid overwhelming the phone system.

Videos posted on social media show pedestrians fleeing the area.

This is a breaking news story. As often happens in situations like these, some information reported early may turn out to be inaccurate. We'll move quickly to correct the record and we'll only point to the best information we have at the time.

