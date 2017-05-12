University of Missouri-Columbia to Cut 12 Percent of Budget

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - The interim chancellor of the University of Missouri in Columbia campus is planning a 12-percent budget cut from all schools, colleges and divisions on that campus in fiscal year 2018.

The Columbia Missourian reports that budget plans for 2018 were released by all four of the university system's campuses Wednesday.

Interim Columbia Chancellor Garnett Stokes sent an email outlining the cuts at her campus. She also noted personnel losses and the reallocation of certain programs. She didn't say which departments or programs specifically stood to face the most cuts.

Final details won't be shared until after June 1. Until then, the system will hold two forums next week for feedback before the budget is submitted to University of Missouri System President Mun Choi on May 19.