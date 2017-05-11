United Airlines Denies Telling Kansas City Woman to Urinate in a Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - United Airlines is denying that its staff told a Missouri woman to urinate in a cup rather than leave her seat to use the restroom on a flight from Houston.

Nichole Harper told KCTV she had a sudden urge to urinate because of her overactive bladder on the flight last month to Kansas City, Missouri.

She says a flight attendant told her she wasn't allowed to stand up because the pilot was expecting turbulence. Harper responded by saying she was going to need a cup.

She says flight crew reprimanded her after she filled two cups.

Harper says it happened less than 30 minutes into the flight.

United said in a statement it has reached out to Harper to "better understand what occurred."