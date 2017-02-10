Unions Continue to Fight Passing of Right-To-Work Bill

Another fight over unions began in the Missouri House less than a week after right to work passed.

Republican leaders approved a “paycheck protection” bill yesterday. The measure would keep union dues from being automatically withheld from public employee paychecks without their permission.

Opponents of the bill say it’s an attack on the working class. Bill sponsor Jered Taylor from Christian County disagrees.

"I would say it’s the exact opposite of that. It allows them to choose whether or not they want to be a part of the union rather than having to go through multiple people, do multiple things in order to get out of the union [and] being forced to pay those dues.”

The measure also forbids unions from putting dues toward political endorsements unless an employee consents.

The bill now goes to the Missouri Senate.