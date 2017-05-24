UMKC Student Who Drowned Was Stopped and Let Go Beforehand

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Dashcam video shows that a University of Missouri-Kansas City student seemed confused when she was stopped for wrong-way driving but let go without a road sobriety test before her car went into the Missouri River.

A North Kansas City police officer had stopped Anderson on Jan. 15, the last night she was seen. She'd just left her job as a server at a strip club. The officer told her to go park and collect herself. She wasn't asked to exit her car.

Police Maj. Kevin Freeman says that the officer "acted reasonably."

Anderson's body was found two months later. She died from hypothermia and drowning at a park near Parkville, Missouri.