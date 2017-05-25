UM System Board of Curators Votes to Raise Tuition

University of Missouri System tuition is going up this fall.

In its monthly meeting Tuesday, the UM System Board of Curators voted to raise tuition and fees on all four system campuses. These changes will take effect at the beginning of the 2018 fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Undergraduate tuition on all four campuses will be going up by about 2 percent. Nonresident graduate students at the Missouri University of Science and Technology in Rolla will feel the greatest increase. Their tuition will go up 6 percent.

University of Missouri System spokesperson John Fougere says the system still believes it’s a good value for students.

The University of Missouri System has been a leader nationally in not only quality education, but affordable education. You take a look at Kansas and Illinois, where they’re raising the tuition by five or six percent where our average has been around two percent over the last five or six years.

These hikes come in the midst of 8 to 12 percent financial cuts across the UM system due to state funding changes and decreasing enrollment on its flagship Columbia campus.