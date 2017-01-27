Uber and Lyft Are Closer to Operating Statewide in Missouri

Uber and Lyft are closer to being able to operate statewide in Missouri. The state House overwhelmingly passed legislation Yesterday that outlines statewide regulations for rideshare companies, including background checks for drivers and monitoring DWI’s and traffic violations. House Speaker Todd Richardson strongly supports the bill:

“It’s a bill that gets us out of the business of regulating companies out of business in our state and helps bring a valuable service that Missourians want.”

The bill now goes to the Missouri Senate. Uber currently operates in Kansas City, Springfield and Columbia, due to already-approved local regulations, and in St. Louis, without local approval.