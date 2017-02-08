Two Missouri Men Sentenced in Phony Craigslist Robbery Scams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Two Missouri men who robbed people responding to phony Craigslist ads were sentenced to federal prison.

Federal prosecutors said 27-year-old Thomas Thorpe, of Kansas City, was sentenced Yesterday to 27 years in prison, while 23-year-old Troy Wright, of Grandview, was sentenced to 25 years.

A third defendant, 25-year-old Debvon Buckner, of Kansas City, also pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Prosecutors say Thorpe and Wright committed six armed robberies in June and July 2014. Buckner communicated with the victims.

In a July 2014 robbery, a married couple from Liberty was shot and robbed. The victims' son had to use his bare hands to try and stop his father's bleeding from eight gunshot wounds. The father survived.

Prosecutors say young children were present in two of the other robberies.