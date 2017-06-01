Two Get Prison Terms for St. Louis Smash-And-Grab Heist

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Two Chicago residents have been ordered imprisoned for their role in a smash-and-grab theft of more than $100,000 worth of handbags at a Saks Fifth Avenue in suburban St. Louis.

Prosecutors say Keyshyala Thomas was sentenced in St. Louis to two and a half years in federal prison, while Darius Bowdry received a term of a year and a half. Both are 22, pleaded guilty in February to interstate transportation of stolen property, and must pay $159,185 in restitution.

Authorities have said 10 to 12 people entered the store's Chanel boutique in Frontenac on Nov. 26, all with hooded sweatshirts pulled over their faces. The suspects grabbed handbags and smashed fixtures before fleeing the store in two vehicles.

Eight suspects were captured in Illinois about 60 miles from Frontenac.