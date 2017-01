CANTON, Mo. (AP) - Two people are dead after a fire destroyed a mobile home in the northeast Missouri town of Canton.

The fire was reported just before 1 a.m. Yesterday. Canton Fire Chief Joe LaCount says the home was engulfed in flames by the time firefighters arrived.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Names of the victims have not been released.

Canton, with about 2,400 residents, is 170 miles north of St. Louis.