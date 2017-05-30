Two Arkansans Killed, One Missing in Missouri Flash Flooding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - Authorities in Missouri say two Arkansans are confirmed dead and a third remains missing following flash flooding during the long holiday weekend.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that all three Arkansans were in a vehicle that became caught in flooding during a powerful storm that hit Arkansas, Missouri and Tennessee on Saturday night.

Police in Branson, Missouri, say the flooding killed 37-year-old Antonio Finley and 17-year-old Kaliea Munn, both of Nashville. Finley, Munn and McDonald were in Branson for an annual youth basketball tournament. Meteorologists say up to 5 inches of rain fell over Branson within a two-hour span.