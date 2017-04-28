Transgender Woman Sues Columbia Companies for Harrassment

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) - A transgender woman has filed a harassment lawsuit against two Missouri construction companies.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports that J. Aubrey Simonetti sued Columbia-based Keith Contracting and Grove Construction General Contracting on Tuesday. She alleges one company fired her over the issue of her 2015 transition, and the other canceled an interview with her.

Simonetti says a Keith employee told her she was fired in July 2015 because of "her sex and for wearing women's clothing and makeup."

She also alleges her interview with Grove was canceled after the company's owner learned she was the woman fired from Keith.

The newspaper reported that workers who answered the phone at Grove and Keith on Wednesday declined comment and said no company officials were available to discuss the lawsuit.