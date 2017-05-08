Top Bills in Flux as Missouri Legislative Session Nears End

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican-led Legislature still has a number of priority bills pending with only a week left of the 2017 legislative session.

Bills still in flux before lawmakers' Friday deadline to pass legislation also include top agenda items for new Republican Gov. Eric Greitens.

Those include a ban on lobbyist gifts to elected officials and an alert system to notify the public when people suspected of hurting police are on the run.

Greitens told The Associated Press he's still optimistic most of his agenda will be passed.

But House Speaker Todd Richardson says he's concerned about the chances that a lobbyist gift ban will pass. House Minority Leader Gail McCann Beatty questioned whether legislation will pass to allow residents to use Missouri IDs to get onto airplanes and into military sites.