Three Missourians Sentenced for Stealing Oxycodone Pills

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - Three Missourians have been sentenced for taking part in conspiracies to pass fraudulent prescriptions and steal oxycodone pills by robbing pharmacies.

Federal prosecutors say 22-year-old Julian King, of Kansas City, was sentenced Today to one year and nine months in prison without parole. Yesterday, 31-year-old Tara Childress was sentenced to 12 1/2 years without parole and 33-year-old Michael Bellinghausen was sentenced to 11 years without parole. Childress and Bellinghausen are both from Gladstone.

The three are among nine co-defendants who have pleaded guilty in this case. Bellinghausen and Childress admitted they helped pass numerous fraudulent prescriptions for oxycodone and using or selling the pills. Once it became harder to fill the prescriptions, the group began robbing Kansas City-area pharmacies for oxycodone.

King admitted to participating in two of the robberies.