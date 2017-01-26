Texas Man and Woman Given Prison Sentences in Murder Plot Case

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A Texas man and woman have been given prison sentences after pleading guilty in a 2015 alleged murder plot of a Morgan County man and his family.

Morgan County Prosecuting Attorney Dustin Dunklee tells the News Tribune that Patience Giersdorf is sentenced to 10 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for a Class B felony of conspiracy to commit murder. Nicholas Hartman is sentenced to 15 years in the same prison for a class B felony of conspiracy to commit murder in the first degree.

Deputies received notice Feb. 6, 2015, of a possible murder-for-hire plot to take place in Morgan County, which was later verified by an informant during the investigation.

Hartman and Giersdorf met with an undercover deputy one week later and allegedly negotiated for the murder of a man and his family members. The couple was then arrested.