Supreme Court Denies Release of Execution Drug Supplier Name

The Missouri Supreme Court will not hear a case that tried to force the Department of Corrections to release the name of the pharmacists who supply the state’s execution drugs.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Rachel Lippmann reports on Tuesday’s move.

The high court’s decision means that the names cannot be released under the state’s Sunshine law.

But a former Democratic state Senator and a group of local and national media will now argue that the Department of Corrections is violating the First Amendment by not making the information public.

Bernard Rhodes is the attorney for the media outlets.

“We believe that we have a constitutional right as representatives of the public to know what the state is doing and how the state is using taxpayer dollars to buy the lethal injection drugs it uses to execute prisoners.”

The Department of Corrections argues that making the names of the pharmacists public will prevent the state from carrying out lawful executions. The next execution is scheduled for August 22nd.

I’m Rachel Lippmann.

Corrections officials did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.