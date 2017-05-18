Supporters of Flexible Hair Braiding Licenses Put on Hold

Supporters of an effort to loosen state regulations on hair braiding in Missouri will have to try again next year.

Under current law, those interested in African Hair Braiding as a profession must attend 15-hundred hours of schooling and be licensed as a cosmetologist. Proposed legislation, that failed this year, would have instead allowed them to take a self-administered test.

Many Critics say the change would not hold hair braiders accountable for their practice.

Linda Clifford is the director for the International College of Cosmetology. She says the cosmetology board attempted to create a more flexible license for hair braiders but was unsuccessful.

“We were willing to create a course for 500 hours and they didn’t want that. We’ve tried to compromise already. The braiders – the proponents to braiding don’t want to have to go to school at all. Period.”

Governor Eric Greitens was among those supporting looser regulations for hair braiders, going so far as to mention it in his State of the State Address this year.