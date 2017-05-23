Sunday Morning Newburg Fire Claims Only One Life

Central Communications received a 911 call at approximately 3:24 a.m. Sunday Morning to report a structure fire on East 2nd Street in Newburg. The structure was engulfed in flames when local fire crews arrived.

Three juveniles were transported to PCRMC for smoke inhalation and burns. An adult family member was treated at the scene but not transported. There was one fatality, a 12 year old boy. A Phelps County Deputy was also treated for smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.