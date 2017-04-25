Standardized Testing Season Brings Potential Accreditation for Normandy Schools

Students in many St. Louis area schools are taking standardized tests this month.

St. Louis Public Radio’s Camille Phillips reports these tests have added weight for Normandy, Missouri’s only unaccredited district.

If Normandy follows the trajectory of the last three years … the tests its students are taking this week will show continued improvement.

And if that happens, state officials say it’s likely the district will be reclassified as provisionally accredited. At that point, Normandy would no longer have to pay for students to attend other districts.

Superintendent Charles Pearson says he and his staff have done everything they can to make sure students are ready for the tests.

“...Pearson says teachers will be giving students lots of encouragement… and lots of recess breaks.