St. Louis to Turn Chuck Berry's Home into Museum

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The city of St. Louis is asking for bids to develop Chuck Berry's former home into a museum. The city has owned the home on Whittier Street since 2010 but it's in disrepair. While living there for eight years in the 1950s, Berry wrote songs like "Maybelline," "Roll Over Beethoven," "Sweet Little Sixteen" and "Johnny B. Goode." When it was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2008, Berry said, "Many of my favorite songs came about while in that house." The city is envisioning the home as an anchor for a "Chuck Berry Cultural District." Berry died in March.