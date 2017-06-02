St. Louis Shooting and Crash Kills Two Men, Injures Woman and Child

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Authorities say a St. Louis shootout and car crash has killed two men and injured a woman and her 7-year-old daughter.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the girl was shot in the head Thursday afternoon. The woman also was shot. Both were in critical and unstable condition at a hospital.

Lt. Col. Jerry Leyshock says the dead are two men, in their mid-to-late 20s. One of the men was found dead in the street, the other was found dead in a car. Both had been shot. Their names weren't immediately released.

The shooting happened in the Walnut Park East neighborhood, the same place where two teenage boys were found shot to death last week.