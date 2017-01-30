St. Louis Mayor Calls Trump's Executive Order "Un-American"

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay is weighing in on President Donald Trump's executive order that temporarily bans immigration from seven predominantly Muslim countries, calling the action "un-American."

The Democratic mayor took to Twitter Sunday to express his concerns. He wrote, "Government sanctioned religious persecution is un-American and contrary to the values of our community."

In another tweet, Slay noted that two-thirds of Syrian refugees in St. Louis are under 8 years of age, and that the city has grown "stronger and more diverse by welcoming immigrants."