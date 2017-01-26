St. Louis Man Sentenced for Killing Drug Smuggling Collegue

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man convicted of killing a drug smuggling colleague has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Cedric Miller was sentenced Wednesday. He was convicted in October of federal charges related to drug trafficking and the death of 35-year-old Mark Wells Jr.

Authorities say Miller and another man, Johnnie Moore, fired at least 26 shots in the killing of Wells in 2013. Wells had cooperated with drug investigators in a case against Miller, a marijuana dealer.

Moore also pleaded guilty in October and faces sentencing in March.