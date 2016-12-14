St. Louis Man Sentenced to 25 Years for Kidnapping 10-Year-Old

ST. CHARLES, Mo. (AP) - A suburban St. Louis man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for breaking into a home and kidnapping a 10-year-old girl who was sleeping on a couch.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 19-year-old John Classen of O'Fallon was sentenced Monday. He pleaded guilty in October to kidnapping, burglary, child abuse and possession of child pornography. Classen entered the girl's home in March 2015 through a window, he had deliberately left unlocked two days earlier, while visiting a high school classmate. Classen was 17 at the time. He hid in the basement for more than four hours before going upstairs, grabbing the girl and dragging her to his car. Classen was arrested about 35 minutes later. The girl was shaken and bruised but otherwise unharmed.