A St. Louis firefighter who was injured battling a blaze is now reccovering

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis firefighter who was injured battling a blaze at an abandoned riverfront building is now recovering.

KMOV-TV reports that the fire broke out just after midnight Sunday at the now-abandoned St. Louis Refrigeration and Ice Co. building.

Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the firefighter suffered a burn on the face, apparently while working to rescue two homeless people who were trapped inside. He was treated and released at a hospital.

The homeless people both were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.