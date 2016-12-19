A St. Louis firefighter who was injured battling a blaze is now reccovering

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis firefighter who was injured battling a blaze at an abandoned riverfront building is now recovering.

               KMOV-TV  reports that the fire broke out just after midnight Sunday at the now-abandoned St. Louis Refrigeration and Ice Co. building.

               Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson says the firefighter suffered a burn on the face, apparently while working to rescue two homeless people who were trapped inside. He was treated and released at a hospital.

               The homeless people both were treated for burns and smoke inhalation.