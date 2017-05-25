St. Louis' Confederate Monument Vandalized After Protest

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Confederate monument in St. Louis' Forest Park has been vandalized after both supporters and opponents of the monument clashed over whether it should be removed.

KMOV-TV reports that police were on hand Tuesday night as people on both sides of the debate gathered at the monument. There were arguments, but no physical confrontations and no arrests.

Hours later, vandals painted graphic language on the monument.

Mayor Lyda Krewson has said she wants to have the monument removed as soon as possible. The holdup is the cost of taking down the 32-foot-tall granite monument, which has stood in Forest Park since 1914.