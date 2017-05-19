St. Louis Boy Shot Soon After Anti-Violence Rally

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A 13-year-old boy was shot in St. Louis just hours after an anti-violence rally took place nearby.

Authorities say the child was shot in the stomach by another juvenile Wednesday afternoon. Police said he was in critical but stable condition following the incident. No update was provided Thursday.

KSDK-TV reports the shooting occurred near Northwest Academy of Law High School, where an anti-violence rally had wrapped up just a couple hours before.

Police say a group of young men was in the home when the gun was fired. The 13-year-old suspect fled from the home after the gunshot. Authorities say the victim knew the accused shooter.

The suspect turned himself in to police Thursday at the North Patrol Division, where he was in the custody of juvenile authorities while the investigation is ongoing.