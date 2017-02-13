St. Louis Aldermen OK $64 Million For Scottrade Center

ST. LOUIS (AP) - It took weeks of meetings, including a marathon session Friday, but a bill providing millions of dollars in city money to renovate the home of the St. Louis Blues has been approved.

Aldermen approved issuing $64 million in bonds for renovations of the Scottrade Center, which is home to the Blues, concerts and other events, but which is owned by the city.

Blues ownership had asked for the renovations to the building constructed in the early 1990s, saying the city risked losing out on NCAA events and top concerts because of the Scottrade Center's decline.

Blues and Scottrade Center officials also hope to eventually secure another $70.5 million from the state for a second phase of renovations.