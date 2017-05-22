Springfield to Try New Approach at Large Homeless Camp

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Springfield officials are planning a new approach to a large homeless camp that's been controversial for about 30 years.

The Springfield News-Leader reports the camp in a wooded area of north Springfield is the largest in the city.

City officials and the Ozarks Alliance to End Homelessness are considering taking services to the camp for a few days before the camp is cleared.

In early June, agencies and nonprofits that serve the homeless will create a response center next to the camp, providing access to medical and mental health services, emergency shelter assessments and help with obtaining IDs. Campers also will get meals, basic supplies.

About a week after the triage center opens, anyone found on the site will be ticketed for trespassing and the land will be cleared.