Springfield Reviews Legal Justifications of Year's Homicides

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - Authorities are considering whether five of Springfield's eight homicides this year were legally justified. The Springfield News-Leader reports that prosecutors already have determined they won't file charges in one of the five cases. Police say prosecutors are reviewing three other cases, and the fifth is under investigation. Police Lt. Culley Wilson says it is "not totally black and white on what happened" in some of this year's shootings. He noted that people have the right to protect themselves, as well as their families, property and homes. During a gubernatorial veto override session in September, lawmakers removed the permitting requirement for carrying a concealed weapon and expanded the state's existing castle doctrine. They also created a stand-your-ground provision that means people no longer are required to retreat before using deadly force.