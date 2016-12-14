The Springfield Nature Center Set to Reopen at End of Population Control

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - The Springfield Nature Center is set to reopen after a managed archery hunt was held in an effort to control the deer population.

KYTV-TV reports the trails at the center were closed Dec. 10-12 for the hunt and are scheduled to reopen. It was the first one ever held at the center. Ashley Schnake, an urban wildlife biologist with the Missouri Department of Conservation, says six hunters have been hunting on the property. Nature center officials say having a few less deer will help with the public's safety and also benefit the environment. According to officials, more managed hunts will be planned for the future.