Springfield Man Accused in Shooting Death of 19-Year-Old

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man is jailed on $500,000 bond after being accused of fatally shooting a fellow 19-year-old in their southwestern Missouri city.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that Greene County prosecutors have charged Chase Dylan Adams with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Authorities allege Adams shot and killed Zechariah Miles early Wednesday.

Investigators allege in court documents that Miles and a friend of Adams had a December dispute over how much Miles had paid that person for a handgun.

Online court records do not show whether Adams has an attorney.