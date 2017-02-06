Southwestern Missouri Woman Accused of Killing Husband with Crowbar

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A southwestern Missouri woman is accused of fatally hitting her husband on the head with a crowbar during a dispute.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that 46-year-old Jeanette Riddle was charged Friday with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Court documents allege that Riddle told police she repeatedly hit 44-year-old Michael Butts on Thursday before cutting her wrists in an attempt to take her own life. Authorities also say that family members told investigators that the couple's relationship was physically abusive.

Online court records don't show whether Riddle has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Riddle's bond has been set at $250,000.