Shots Fired at Suspect Who Stole Police Car and Drove at Deputy

HILLSBORO, Mo. (AP) - Police are searching for a handcuffed eastern Missouri burglary suspect who was able to get out of a seat belt in the back of an unmarked police car and steal it, nearly striking a deputy as he drove away.

Jefferson County authorities say the deputy fired at the man Thursday, but he was apparently not hit. No police officers were injured. The suspect got away but the abandoned car was found in a wooded area.

The incident began when the suspect was arrested at a gas station near Hillsboro on suspicion of several home burglaries. The suspect managed to free himself from the back seat and take the car.

The deputy says the suspect drove toward him, prompting him to fire several shots.