Services were held Saturday in northern Missouri for a Mathew Lewellen

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Services were held in northern Missouri for a soldier killed outside a military base in Jordan earlier this month.

Matthew Lewellen was one of three U.S. Army sergeants from the 5th Special Forces Group (Airborne) from Fort Campbell, Kentucky, killed in early November in a shooting outside the base in southern Jordan.

The Kirksville Daily Express reports that services for Lewellen, a former Kirksville High School prom king and football and track standout, were held Saturday at the Kirksville Primary School gymnasium.

The service also included words from Lewellen's and friends and fellow Green Berets, with stories that told of an American soldier who will be remembered with respect, admiration and love.