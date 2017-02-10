Senate President Proposes Overhaul of State Consumer-Protection Law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri's Republican Senate leader is proposing an overhaul of a state consumer-protection law under which the company of a top donor of his is being sued.

Senate President Pro Tem Ron Richard told reporters Yesterday that close to $300,000 in donations from the wealthy Humphreys family didn't influence him.

David Humphreys is president and CEO of TAMKO Building Products, Inc. A Missouri church alleges in a pending class-action lawsuit that TAMKO sold it and others shoddy shingles.

Richard's bill would limit plaintiffs' options to sue individually or in class-action suits under the state's Merchandising Practices Act.

Richard says the goal is to restrict lawsuits. He says he's working on making changes to the bill.

The Missouri Association of Trial Attorneys says Richard's bill would effectively eliminate class-action lawsuits.