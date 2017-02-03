A Second Southwest Baptist Football Player Accused in Assult

BOLIVAR, Mo. (AP) - A second former football player at Missouri's Southwest Baptist University is accused in connection with a videotaped beating of a teenager at a group home for children.

Polk County prosecutors charged 21-year-old Henry Epenesa with two counts of assault and one count of child abuse related to the July incident at Home Court Advantage Inc. in Bolivar. Prosecutors filed the same charges Wednesday against 24-year-old Viavia Manuma.

The school said the people involved in the video apparently worked at the group home, which houses 64 special-needs children.

The school said it immediately called law enforcement and a child welfare hotline upon learning of the video last week.

Online court records don't show whether Epenesa has an attorney. Manuma's attorney has said through an assistant that he had no comment.