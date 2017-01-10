Sara Evans sang yesterday to a packed crowd of hundreds in the Missouri Capitol rotunda

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Sara Evans is capping off a day of inaugural festiviti

es for Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens at an inaugural ball.

Evans sang Yesterday to a packed crowd of hundreds in the Capitol rotunda. She's a native of New Franklin, Missouri.

Evans played hits such as "I Miss Missouri," "Suds in the Bucket," and "I Could Not Ask for More."

The governor and his wife, Sheena Greitens, danced to the traditional "Missouri Waltz" before Evans performed.

The ball is a Missouri tradition. The ceremony included lawmakers and their families walking down a staircase in the rotunda.

This year, Greitens also showed a video of himself touting his time as a boxer, his military experience and his work founding a charity for veterans.