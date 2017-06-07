Rolla Man is Charged with Rape Following a Party

Rolla Daily News: After allegedly sexually assaulting a woman, following a party, a Rolla man has been charged with Rape and Sodomy in the First Degree. Joel Thorne, age 24, was arrested on June 2, 2017, after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in a Rolla residence.

According to the statement, the victim said Thorne did not speak or say anything during the act, but “threw her around like a rag doll.” The victim stated that at some point the three other people in the house began to get up and Thorne fell asleep. The victim got dressed and left the residence, she picked up her ex-boyfriend and went to the hospital for treatment.