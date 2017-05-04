River Levels Dropping, But More Rain is on the Way

ST. LOUIS (AP) - River levels are decreasing in parts of the rain-soaked Midwest, but forecasters warn the flooding threat isn't over.

Tens of thousands of sandbags and a levee are holding back the swollen Meramec River in parts of suburban St. Louis. But more rain is expected Thursday that could keep the river high for several more days.

Severe flooding on the Mississippi River convinced officials in southern Illinois and Missouri to close a bridge connecting the two states. Officials in southwest Illinois' Randolph County say the bridge will close Thursday at noon because flood gates are being installed that will prevent vehicles from getting to the bridge.

Major flooding is also occurring on the Missouri River in eastern Missouri.

Heavy rains have swollen many rivers to record levels in parts of Missouri, Illinois, Oklahoma and Arkansas. Five deaths in Missouri are blamed on the flooding.