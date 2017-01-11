Right-to-work debate seems that passage of the measure is inevitable

Both sides in the right-to-work debate seem to agree that passage of the measure barring unions from collecting dues from non-members is inevitable this year. St. Louis Public Radio’s Marshall Griffin tells us there was a mixture of resignation and anger at Yesterday’s hearing:

The hearing started with GOP House Member Holly Rehder telling the crowd that protest signs were not allowed in the room. The heavily union-friendly crowd occasionally laughed and scoffed whenever a right-to-work supporter testified that the legislation would increase jobs and improve Missouri’s economy. One audience member openly scoffed at Rehder; he then left after she threatened to clear the room. Democrat Randy Dunn attempted to read a statement condemning right-to-work, but was gaveled down and told that reading of statements wasn’t allowed during the question-and-answer portion of the hearing. The House economic development committee is scheduled to vote on 5 right-to-work bills Today. In Jefferson City I’m Marshall Griffin, St. Louis Public Radio.