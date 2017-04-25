Right to Work Bill Marks Missouri Governor's First 100 Days

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens during his first 100 days in office made good on a top campaign promise to sign right to work legislation.

Greitens passed the 100-day mark on Wednesday. He achieved a major campaign promise months before, when he signed a law in February banning mandatory union fees.

But Greitens has had less success in strengthening state ethics laws, another top pledge.

He banned state employees in his administration from accepting lobbyist gifts his first day in office. A broader ban for lawmakers and other elected officials is languishing in the Senate. Measures to make lawmakers wait longer before becoming lobbyists and impose term limits on statewide elected officials also are stalled.

During his first 100 days in office, Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens has trained with firefighters and police, announced a parental leave policy and various business expansions, and answered online questions from constituents.

He has broadcast it all on his personal Facebook page.

Like President Donald Trump, Greitens has used social media as a primary and sometimes his only means of public communication. It's an approach unlike any used by previous Missouri governors.

Political use of social media has been growing nationally. In the 2008 presidential primary election, 10 percent of people said they followed candidates or got involved through social media. The Pew Research Center says that in 2016, the number of adults turning to social media for presidential election news had more than doubled to about 24 percent.