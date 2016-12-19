Residents of a Missouri senior housing complex told to remove Religous Christmas Decorations

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) - Residents of a southwest Missouri senior housing complex say they are upset after managers told them to remove all religious Christmas decorations from shared areas.

The owners of the Mercy Village complex in Joplin say they are following federal rules that prohibit discrimination.

The Joplin Globe reports residents had decorated a second-floor public area with their own decorations, including a Nativity scene. Residents had done similar decorating for many years.

After managers directed that the religious symbols be removed, residents took them down. But they also started a petition drive, asking to be allowed to celebrate Christmas as they see fit.

Dee Wampler, a Springfield attorney, met recently with the residents and says he doesn't anticipate any litigation over the matter.