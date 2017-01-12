Rep. Lawmakers Seek to Overhaul Medicaid

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Some Republican lawmakers in Missouri are proposing to overhaul the state's Medicaid system without waiting for President-elect Donald Trump and the Republican-led Congress to act first. A Senate committee heard testimony yesterday on a bill that would direct the state Department of Social Services to seek a "global waiver" from federal Medicaid requirements to remake the state's program. Sponsoring Sen. David Sater says the intent is to ask the federal government to provide Missouri's Medicaid money as a block grant, giving the state greater flexibility over how to spend it. Federal Medicaid dollars currently are provided on a matching basis for each state dollar that's spent on health care services. Sater said he plans to bring the bill up for a committee vote next week.